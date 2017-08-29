Here is Remember When for Aug. 31, 2017…

110 Years Ago – August 30, 1907

The first car load of Randanite to be shipped from the drying plant of the Washington Powder Co., at Bluecreek was billed out to Vancouver last week. The plant had been operating for only a short period of time and employed four men.

Dr S. P. McPherson recently received notice of his appointment by the State Board of Health as Registrar of Vital Statistics for the Chewelah District; hereafter, a record must be kept for all births and deaths.