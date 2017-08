Here is Remember When for Aug. 17, 2017…



110 Years Ago – August 16, 1907

Work commenced on the meat market building for Oppenheimer & Kieling. The building will have 14 feet of frontage on Main Street and a depth of 28 feet.

The fire alarm triangle was moved from the vacant lot between McCrea & Davis and J.M. Smith. It is now located on the drug store corner.

This great article is available to Independent Subscribers Subscribe To Unlock The Content! Subscribe To Unlock The Content! Username: Password: