Regional Basketball: Wellpinit defeats Colton, advances to state tourney

Wellpinit advances to Spokane Arena game on Wednesday

By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent

Wellpinit fans donned t-shirts to remind people to “calm down” when it came to their basketball team. The high-scoring, fast-paced 1B boys basketball team has a tendency to bring excitement to the gym and Friday night’s 1B regional round game in Cheney was a perfect example of that.

Wellpinit went up big early, fended off a couple of furious comebacks, lost their star player, had him come back in the game and ended up punching their ticket to the Spokane Arena for the 1B State Tournament with a 62-55 victory over Colton (16-10).



Brandon Flett – who has been playing with a sprained ankle for the past seven games – scored 24 points, helped his team improve to 19-6 on the season and reach the state tournament for the first time in three years.

“This is just an amazing experience,” Flett said. “There is a lot of relatives on this team so we’re really close.”

Wellpinit kicked off the game on a 9-0 run, thanks to three 3-pointers, but Colton battled back after the four-minute mark and trailed 9-6. Wellpinit finished off the first quarter on an 11-2 run to lead 20-8. Cedric Bowen, who finished with 14 points hit four 3-pointers in the first.

“We were hitting shots,” Bowen said. “We kept attacking them and we weren’t backing down.”

Colton then went on a run of their own in the second quarter, starting the period off with a 9-0 spurt. Seeing their advantage shaved down to 20-17, Wellpinit went on an 8-0 run to get some more breathing room. Colton then finished off the second quarter on a 8-0 run of their own and trailed just 28-25 at the break.

“Colton is really athletic and they play tough man-to-man defense,” Wellpinit head coach Billy Flett said.

After halftime, the two regional teams traded buckets for half of the third quarter before Wellpinit posted a 6-0 run and Colton answered back with a 9-2 run to finish off the stanza. Flett scored 11 of Wellpinit’s 18 points in the third quarter.

Leading 46-40 heading into the fourth quarter, it looked like Wellpinit would continue to go to Flett who kept driving to the hole.

“To counter their man-to-man we began isolating [Brandon] and had him drive hard,” Coach Flett said. “In Colton, we knew teams from District 9 always play tough defense so my son Brandon and Cedric have the ability to drive hard to the hoop.

The junior scored five more points in the fourth quarter and his team led Colton 57-45 with four minutes to go in the game. Two quick buckets by Colton and then a player accidently landing on Flett’s ankle under the bucket suddenly put that lead in serious jeopardy. Flett was helped off the court and was seemingly done for the night.

“At first I thought my season was over,” Brandon Flett said.

He would show back up at the scorers table minutes latter after getting checked out, and came back in to help Wellpinit hold on for the 62-55 victory.

“Our team kept their composure and for a while we were running a full court press but had them back off a bit because they were beating us backdoor,” Coach Flett said. “Once we did that, we took away the backdoor.”

“It was everybody out there on the roster. We were telling the younger players that Brandon is injured, both him and Cedric could also get into foul trouble and we couldn’t focus on them. We had to keep our composure. These guys are young and really good. They did lots of things out there including rebounds and getting to the loose ball.”

Shaylon Tonasket scored 12 points for Wellpinit as well, while Colton’s Brady Chadwick notched 13 points and Grant Kinzer tallied 11 points.

Wellpinit will play Yakama Nation Tribal School on Wednesday, March 1 at 7:15 p.m. in the Spokane Arena.

WELLPINIT 62, COLTON 55

Wellpinit 20 8 18 16-62

Colton 8 17 15 15-55

Wellpinit Scoring – Pascal 5, Bowen 14, B.Flett 24, S.Tonasket 12, Ford 7

Colton Scoring – Kinzer 11, Wolf 7, B.Chadwick 13, Vining 7, R.Chadwick 9, P.Schulteis 8