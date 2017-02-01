Featured News

On the Record for Stevens County Superior Court

Here are the court records for Feb. 2, 2017…

State of Washington vs. Kyle Patrick McCanna. Stolen property trafficking 2.
State of Washington vs. Joshua Wayne Johnson. Malicious Mischief 2.
State of Washington, Department of Revenue vs. Dee Ann Kotzian, Kuks Tavern. Tax warrant.
LVNC Funding LLC vs. Tina Schwartz, John Doe Schwartz. Commercial.
Brian Edward Johnson, petitioner, State of Washington. Rst Frarm Rt.
Robin C. Whitmore, petitioner, Daniel C. Whitmore, respondent. Dissolution.
State of Washington vs. Joshua Lee Johnson. Noncharge.
State of Washington vs. Joshua Lee Johnson. Controlled substance no prescription.
State of Washington, Ashley Nicole Alldredge. Controlled substance no prescription.
Mickey Mumau vs. Steve Garwood, Carla Garwood. Unlaw detain.
Bonnie J. Martin vs. Dustin Rieckers, Tracey Rieckers, Any and All Persons Residing. Unlaw detain.
Estate of Frances M. Crofoot, deceased. Will only.
State of Washington vs. Ashley Nicole Alldredge. Amphmethpen.
State of Washington vs. Aaren Dean Lindquist. Community custody vio.
Samantha Jo Neubrand, petitioner, Lukas Starbuck Quillin, respondent. Misc.
Kara J. Stephanchick, petitioner, Karl Paul Caldwell, respondent. Misc.
Estate of Carla A Sandell, deceased. Will only.
Estate of Larry L Kend, deceased, Joan R. Doney, petitioner.
State of Washington vs. Bjorn Michael Manycolors. Community Custody vio.
Viridian Management Inc., The Fall Apartment vs. Chad Davis, All other subtenants. Unlaws detain.

