Recent cold snap makes Chewelah colder than Mars

Yes, Chewelah, it’s cold out there

By The Independent Staff

The new year has brought a cold snap to complain about. The usual weather-hardy people of Chewelah has seen some frigid temps the past three days. The coldest recorded so far has been -15 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday morning according to the National Weather Service.

For reference, the high on the planet Mars (which has a wisp of an atmosphere and is 48 million miles further from the Sun than the Earth) today was 23 degrees. That balmy temperature, however, was tempered with the Red planet’s low of -94 degrees.

These Mars temperatures come from the Rover Environmental Monitoring Station on the Curiosity rover. You can check out its website here.

Chewelah, according to the National Weather Service, will continue to see chilly temps. Wednesday night is expected to bring a low of -4 with wind chill dropping that even further to -11.

The high on Thursday will be 14 degrees, and drop back down to one degree by the evening. The high on Friday is expected to be 18.

The weekend will bring some snow and higher temperatures, with Saturday seeing a high of 24, and a low of 17. Sunday has a 60 percent chance of snow with a high near 30 and a low near 24.

Mars, on the other hand, sees an average temperature of -80 degrees and can get down to a whopping – 195 degrees near the poles. A summer day, ignoring the lack of breathable air, can get rather nice at 70 degrees near the equator but those temps will drop to -100 at night time.