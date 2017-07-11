Rebel finds suspect, firearm

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Chewelah K9 assists Stevens County detectives…

Chewelah Police’s newest addition is already making a difference out on the streets.

Chewelah officer Matt Miller and K9 Rebel tracked down their first suspect recently, assisting detectives from the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, who were serving a search warrant.

The detectives were serving the warrant on Garden Spot Road with three suspects inside a house. One of the suspects ran into the woods with a rifle and detectives were unable to locate him. Chewelah officers Miller and Rebel were called in to look for the suspect.

Rebel alerted Miller to a brushy area and the Chewelah officer announced to the suspect that he would release the dog and it would bite. This caused the suspect to surrender without incident. The suspect denied having a gun, but Rebel did an “article search” and authorities were able to find a rifle lying in the grass. This allowed authorities to charge the suspect with an additional crime.

Rebel is already one well-versed dog, having gone through 10 weeks and 600 hours of training to become a valuable resource for the Chewelah Police Department and other agencies.

Since beginning service, Rebel has already helped find narcotics on approximately 25 traffic stops in and around Chewelah.

Rebel was purchased for us by an anonymous donor and all of Rebel’s training has been at no cost to the City of Chewelah.