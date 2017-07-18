Featured News

Raymond (Ray) H. Frye

Raymond (Ray) H. Frye, long-time resident of Chewelah, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Long Term Care Unit on July 6, 2017. Ray was born to Dewey and Lilly Frye on September 16, 1934 in Paragould, AR. After serving in the Korean War, Ray became a skilled brick mason by trade and Superintendent of Construction for E. J. Bartell-A.P. Green Corporation.

Upon his retirement in 1996, Ray and Jo spent there years residing in Chewelah where Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. Ray is survived by his wife Nancy Jo Frye, sons Russell (Marion), Richard, Paul (Erin), and Raymond (April). In addition, Ray is survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, step children Robert Farmer (Maggie), Patrick Farmer (Peggy), Jill Damiano, predeceased by stepson Douglas Farmer. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff for the care and love given to Ray during his years at St. Joseph’s Long Term Care. A memorial service will be held, Aug. 1 at 11:45 a.m. in the St. Joseph’s LTCU chapel. Reception to follow in the St. Joseph’s LTCU dining room.

