Randy’s Auto expands services with tires, alignment

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Randy’s Auto Service LLC has expanded it’s services to include tires and alignments after getting some new state-of-the-art equipment which allows them to do a more thorough job for customers.

Established in 2005, Randy’s Auto Service LLC has served Chewelah with general automotive repairs and is located on Main Ave. across from the Chewelah Baptist Church. They moved to this location two years ago, after 10 years of renting the building where Quartzite Brewing Company is now located.



