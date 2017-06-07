Raiders take home bevy of first places

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Track and Field future looks bright with impressive marks at junior high league championship…

While the Chewelah Cougars brought home several medals from the State 1A Track and Field Championships in Cheney, the Jenkins Raiders had already wrapped up their season with a few league champions of their own. Held in Newport on May 23, the Cougars took home nine first-place finishes at the NEA All-League match for middle schoolers.

