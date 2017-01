KCHW 102.7 is kicking off their winter concert series on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at the KCHW studios at the 3rd Street Mall in Chewelah.

The concert will feature three acts: Rusted Hand, Pat Eggleston, and One Street Over.

Tickets are $8 for members of the Northern Lights Community Radio or $10 for non-members.