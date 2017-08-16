R.A. “Bud” Rail 1944-2017

R. A. “Bud” Rail passed away on August 3, 2017 in Spokane, WA after a hard fought battle with lung disease. The youngest of 12 children, he was born on September 1, 1944 in Colville, WA to Fred and Lindaett (Price) Rail.

After his father’s death, the family moved to the Waitts Lake area of Valley, WA. They then moved into “town” where he attended school, graduating in 1962 with the last class of Valley High School. Bud married Bonnie Richardson in 1964. In 1970 they returned to Chewelah after time spent in Kellogg, ID, Kettle Falls and Valley with their two daughters. Most of Bud’s working career was spent out of Laborer’s Local #238 in Spokane. He was employed by many companies in the area in the building trades and in road construction as well. His favorite, of course, was Schoenberg and Kaiser, right here in Chewelah. Local projects included the “new” Safeway on Hwy 395, Bank of America, Jenkins High School, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Stevens County Courthouse add-on facility. He retired from NWA in Addy after 13 years of employment with them.

His family was the most important part of his life. They, in return, will miss his quirky sense of humor and his ability to put pieces and parts of anything together to make it functional.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, Leroy, Edward and Richard; and 3 sisters, Anna Mae, Sharon and Alfreda. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Bonnie; daughters, Lisa (Mike) Niblock, Salem, OR, Rosa (Lyle) Lehrbas, Chewelah, WA; 4 grandsons, Jayson Rail and fiancé Megan, Spokane, WA, Jack Niblock, Salem, OR, Mark Niblock, Salem, OR and Dean Lehrbas, Chewelah, WA; sisters, Midge (Mel) Dugger, Spokane, WA, Lois (Bobby) Thompson, Waitts Lake, WA, Liz Jones, Bonners Ferry, ID, Doris Smith, Waitts Lake, WA, Jewel Leliefeld, Loon Lake, WA; sisters-in-law, Betty Thompson Rail, Priest River, ID and Ramona Richardson Clavel, Wheaton, IL and many nieces and nephews.

At his request, no formal service will be held. Memorial contributions in Bud’s honor may be made to Stevens County Habitat for Humanity or the Chewelah Community Float Organization.

Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.

Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements.