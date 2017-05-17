Quilt Show Tea Room featuring writers group

The Chewelah Arts Guild’s Annual Quilt Show takes place on Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jenkins High School. The Quilt Show itself, is always a breath-taking display of a variety of local quilters’ prized and cherished works. Many from far and wide, as well as local residents make it a point to attend this spectacular event each Memorial Day weekend. For an additional admission, this event also provides a lovely and delicious Tea Room.

It’s only available on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A featured artist’s work is often on display there as well. This year’s Tea Room presents The Creekside Writers, a group of local writers. Short readings by nine Creekside Writers, many along this year’s Quilt Show theme, Remembering the Homestead, begin Saturday at 11:30 a.m.. And one of the Creekside Writers’ own, Gwennie Kloster, is the featured artist for the Tea Room. Aside from reading a short piece, her books will be on display. As writer and illustrator, she creates and publishes imaginative stories for the young and the young at heart.