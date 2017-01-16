Quick Hitters for Jan. 16, 2017: Trump criticizes NATO, New evidence in DB Cooper case

Here are some headlines rolling around the newsphere for Jan. 16, 2017…

WORLD NEWS

European leaders shocked as Trump slams NATO and E.U., raising fears of transatlantic split – European leaders said Monday that they may have to stand alone without the United States once Donald Trump enters office, raising the prospect of an unprecedented breach in transatlantic relations after Trump’s comments that the European Union is bound for a breakup and that NATO is obsolete.

Sterling volatile as market speculates on ‘hard Brexit’; investors await May’s speech – Sterling traded cautiously, after slumping to a three-month low against the dollar, as investors wait to hear from U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May on her Brexit plans. Fears of a “hard” Brexit from the European Union undermined the currency in Asia trading. However, May’s spokeswoman said on Monday that talk of a “hard” Brexit is “speculation.”

Pendant Found at Nazi Camp Site May Have Link to Anne Frank – Archaeologists excavating the site of a former Nazi extermination camp in Poland have unearthed a pendant bearing a striking resemblance to one owned by Anne Frank. Experts at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, believe that the pendant discovered in the Sobibór camp may have belonged to Karoline Cohn, like Frank an adolescent Jewish girl born in Frankfurt. In a statement on its website Yad Vashem said that researchers are looking into whether the two girls might have been related.

Samsung Heir Faces Arrest on Charges of Bribing South Korea’s President – The sprawling investigation into President Park Geun-hye of South Korea took a dramatic turn on Monday with word that prosecutors were seeking the arrest of the de facto head of Samsung, one of the world’s largest conglomerates, on charges that he bribed the president and her secretive confidante. A prosecutor’s call for the arrest of Jay Y. Lee, the vice chairman of Samsung and only son of the company’s incapacitated chairman, Lee Kun-hee, brings new scrutiny to the deep ties between top government officials and the handful of corporations that dominate South Korea’s economy.

NATIONAL NEWS

Donald Trump: I’ll offer deals to Britain, Russia – President-elect Donald Trump said he will do a trade deal with Britain, to help make the country’s pending departure from the European Union “a great thing.” Trump told the Times of London that he will meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May soon after his inauguration. The article, Trump’s first U.K. interview since being elected, was published online on Monday.

F.B.I. Arrests Wife of Killer in Orlando Mass Shooting – The wife of the man who carried out a deadly terrorist attack in Orlando, Fla., has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting, a law enforcement official said Monday. The woman, Noor Salman, was taken into custody by F.B.I. agents at her home outside of San Francisco. Prosecutors had been weighing charges against her in the aftermath of the attack that killed 49 people and wounded dozens. A person familiar with details of the arrest said Ms. Salman was charged with obstruction.

Powerful Texaas Storm Delivers Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain – A powerful storm system has unleashed strong winds and torrential rains across much ofTexas, knocking out power, damaging homes and flooding streets. The National Weather Service says tornadoes touched down Sunday night in a Dallas suburb and elsewhere, but there were no reports of injuries. The weather service had issued a tornado warning Monday for the Houston area.

REGIONAL NEWS

Scientists: Possible new evidence in D.B. Cooper case – Amateur scientists chosen by the Seattle FBI to search for clues in the mystery of the skyjacker known as D.B. Cooper may have found new evidence.

Seahawks ripped by memes after playoff performance – The Seahawks were ousted from the playoffs by Atlanta and were also roundly mocked on the internet. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was pinpointed for falling down in the end zone for a safety, and because his wife Ciara’s ex –rapper and Atlanta native Future — attended the game.

LOCAL NEWS

Transportation officials consider ways to stem worsening I-90 congestion – Regular drivers on Interstate 90 during rush hour don’t need to be told the obvious: Congestion is getting worse. A new state report confirms what has become common knowledge. Backups and slowdowns are routine in the morning and evening. The length of freeway affected by slowdowns has expanded from a half-mile in 2013 to 3.8 miles in 2015.

Spokane pastor helps keep MLK’s dream alive – In the moments leading up to the spotlight, the Rev. Percy “Happy” Watkins has an irrepressible smile, as his name would suggest. When the emcee recites Watkins’ impressive list of accomplishments, the crowd unites in applause. The 75-year-old pastor of New Hope Baptist Church slowly makes his way to the podium.