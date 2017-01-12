Quick hitters for Jan. 12, 2017: Trump dominates headlines, bill wants trains to slowdown in Spokane

Here are stories that have been going around the newsphere for Jan. 12, 2017…



WORLD NEWS

Ex-MI6 officer Christopher Steele in hiding after Trump dossier – Christopher Steele, who runs a London-based intelligence firm, is believed to have left his home this week. The memos contain unsubstantiated claims that Russian security officials have compromising material on Mr Trump.

New Zealand father and daughter found in Australia after month at sea – A New Zealand man and his six-year old daughter missing at sea for more than a month have landed in Australia after sailing their small, damaged yacht across the treacherous 2,000 km (1,241.7 miles) Tasman Sea. Alan Langdon, 46, and his daughter Que had planned a short journey from Kawhia to the Bay of Islands on New Zealand’s east coast, but after a storm damaged the yacht’s rudder they found themselves drifting out to sea.

German economy surges at fastest rate in five years – The German economy expanded at the fastest pace in five years in 2016 and the growth momentum is expected to continue this year as rising private and state spending help Germany cement its position as the locomotive of the euro zone. Europe’s largest economy expanded by 1.9 percent last year, a preliminary estimate from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday, as an environment of low interest rates and a record influx of refugees fuel household and state spending.

Russia to decriminalise domestic violence to preserve ‘tradition of parental authority’ – A bill aimed at decriminalising domestic violence to preserve the “tradition of parental authority” has easily passed through the first stage of approval in the Russian parliament.

Ultra-conservative MP Yelena Mizulina, who chairs a committee on family and women’s affairs, proposed the bill to have “battery within families” taken out of Russia’s criminal code, removing the right of victims to press charges.

NATIONAL NEWS

Justice IG to launch review FBI handling of Clinton probe – The Justice Department’s inspector general Thursday announced a wide-ranging review of the FBI’s handling of its inquiry into former secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email use. Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said the review was prompted by requests from federal lawmakers and members of the public.

At Hearings, Not All Cabinet Nominees in Lock Step With Trump – A third day of confirmation hearings is starting on Capitol Hill, with one emerging theme: Many of the nominees of President-elect Donald J. Trump have serious disagreements with him on policy.

Trump: ‘I think it was Russia’ – President-elect Donald Trump said for the first time Wednesday he believes Russia was responsible for hacking ahead of the election but contemptuously rejected allegations that Moscow mounted a campaign to compromise him. In his first news conference since winning the election, a combative Trump made clear he will not mute his style when he is inaugurated in nine days. He lashed out at media and political foes alike in a bravura performance.

REGIONAL NEWS

Amazon to create 100,000 new jobs in US for next 18 months – Amazon.com Inc. revealed plans to hire more than 100,000 people in the U.S. in the next 18 months, grabbing the spotlight as President-elect Donald Trump pushes companies to employ more Americans. The staffing up isn’t particularly surprising for a company moving into multiple categories from groceries, hardware and video to fashion and cloud services. But the move could appease Trump, who tangled with Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos during the election campaign.

Seahawks offense not taking young Falcons defense lightly – Looking at the Atlanta Falcons defense isn’t quite like looking in the mirror for the Seahawks. It’s more like looking in a mirror that shows you how you looked five years ago. Led by their head coach, former Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the Falcons defenders are a work in progress, but they seem to be jelling at the right time.

LOCAL NEWS

Fairchild won’t get next round of new tankers – Fairchild apparently will not become the second Air Force base to get the new KC-46A tankers. The next wing of the new Pegasus tanker will go to Joint Base Maguire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, according to Sen. Bob Mendendez, D.N.J.

Bill would let Spokane officials order railroads to go slower through downtown area – Spokane officials could make railroads slow down on their way through the city under a bill proposed Wednesday. SB 5098, sponsored by Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, would give major cities, along with the state Utilities and Transportation Commission, the authority to declare a local safety hazard and set lower speed limits than the federal government allows in certain cases.