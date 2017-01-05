Quick hitters for Dec. 5, 2016: Deadly blasts in Turkey, Iraq; Four men kidnap and torture special needs person

Here are headlines kicking around the newsphere today…



WORLD NEWS

Deadly bomb blast, shootout near Turkish courthouse – An explosion believed to have been caused by a car bomb in front of a courthouse in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Thursday wounded some 10 people, a local official said. Two of the suspected attackers were killed in an ensuing shootout with police. Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu reported that one Turkish police officer and one court employee were killed in the explosion.

Car Bomb Kills 9 at Baghdad Market; 7 Die in Other Attacks – A car bomb tore through a Baghdad market on Thursday, killing at least nine people in what appeared to be the latest in a series of deadly attacks by the Islamic State group. Elsewhere, four attacks in and around Baghdad killed at least seven people, bringing the day’s overall death toll to at least 16. Those attacks, mostly by bombs that went off in commercial areas or targeted security forces, also wounded at least 20 people, police and medical officials said.

More suspects tied to Istanbul nightclub attack nabbed – Several suspects linked to the deadly New Year’s Eve attack at a nightclub here were detained early Thursday on the outskirts of the city, police sources told Anadolu Agency. The Istanbul Police Department’s Anti-Terror Branch conducted an operation at a housing community in Silivri when it received information individuals who might be linked to the attack were hiding in the area.

NATIONAL NEWS

Four men kidnap specially needs person and torture him for 24 hours in Chicago – A young woman who broadcast the beating and racial taunting of a man on Facebook Live has been arrested with three others in connection with the gruesome attack, Chicago police said Wednesday. The disturbing 30-minute video shows a man tied up and his mouth covered, cowering in the corner of a room. His attackers laugh and shout “f*ck Donald Trump” and “f*ck white people” as they kick and punch him.

Donald Trump, citing Julian Assange, again mocks intelligence officials’ case for Russian hacking – spite Donald Trump’s repeated calls for Americans to “move on” from Russia’s provocative cyberattacks during the 2016 presidential election, it won’t be so easy — partly because the president-elect refuses to move on. Trump launched another barrage of mockery at U.S. spy agencies Wednesday and aligned himself with Julian Assange, the fugitive founder of WikiLeaks, a secretive group that has published millions of stolen U.S. military, diplomatic and intelligence documents.

REGIONAL

Chelan appoints first Hispanic city councilman – The Chelan City Council has selected Servando Robledo, a resort manager and community volunteer, to replace Mike Steele, who stepped down from the council after being elected as a state representative. Robledo, 45 — the first Hispanic to serve on the council — will be sworn in on Jan. 10, said Mayor Mike Cooney.

Washington stores slated to close in Macy’s bloodletting – The Macy’s department store chain announced Wednesday that it would shutter dozens of stores, including two in Washington state. The Macy’s in Everett and Kelso are among those expected to close in coming weeks as the retail giant attempts to regain its footing, according to a company statement released Wednesday. The stores employ 166 workers and are expected to host weeks-long closing sales prior to shutting down.

Sensors to capture any earth shaking during Seahawks game – Scientists with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network are installing new sensors to measure the earth shaking during Saturday’s Seahawks football game against the Detroit Lions. The Seahawks say seismologists will install the new equipment at CenturyLink Field Thursday to provide real-time monitoring of the ground vibrations. The equipment will help scientists test their instruments, telemetry and analysis.

LOCAL

Shawn Vestal: Cathy McMorris Rodgers supported effort to weaken congressional ethics office that determined she likely violated federal law – McMorris Rodgers chaired the closed-door meeting of the House Republican Conference on Monday, and thus did not cast a vote, said her spokeswoman, Molly Drenkard. She also led a meeting Tuesday morning where Republicans quickly dropped the proposal after receiving a chorus of criticism, including a Twitter chiding from Donald Trump.

Avista’s tips for keeping your heating bill in check – Colder temperatures around the region likely mean many people will be cranking up the heat in their homes. This could lead to some shock when you get your next utility bill. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to protect your wallet.