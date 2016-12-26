Quick Hitters for Dec. 26, 2016: German town evacuates because of WWII bomb, Spokane braces for snow on Tuesday

Here are headlines rolling around the newsphere on Dec. 26, 2016…



WORLD

Russian Investigators Eye Technical Problems, Pilot Error As Plane Crash Cause – Russian officials say they are no longer considering terrorism a focus in their investigations into a military plane crash on Sunday morning.

Mass graves, booby traps found as Russians and Syrians sweep Aleppo – Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Monday that its troops had found mass graves in Syria’s Aleppo with bodies showing signs of torture and mutilation.

NATIONAL

German town forced to evacuate on Christmas after live WWII bomb found in city – Thousands of people in the southern German city of Augsburg have left Christmas presents and decorations behind, forced to evacuate while authorities disarm a large World War II aerial bomb.

Obama ‘confident’ he would have defeated Trump if he had been allowed to run – President Barack Obama, probably feeling a little puffed up from his high approval ratings and President-elect Donald Trump’s rocky start, is certain he would have won a third term in the White House, had be been permitted to run.

California Inc.: State’s minimum wage rising to $10.50 an hour – California’s minimum wage will rise on Sunday to $10.50 an hour at companies with more than 25 employees. The move is part of a law passed in April to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The rate will go to $11 in 2018, and increase by $1 annually until 2022.

Tributes Pour In After Singer George Michael Dies at 53, Reportedly of Heart Failure – Pop superstar George Michael, who achieved global fame with hits such as “Faith” and “Freedom ’90,” has died at age 53, reportedly of heart failure.

REGIONAL

Vashon ferry disrupted after captain’s medical emergency – A boat captain’s medical emergency caused the disruption of weekend ferry service between Tacoma and Vashon Island.

Washington State Ferries spokesman Ian Sterling told The News Tribune that the ferry was preparing to depart from Point Defiance on Christmas Eve when the captain fell ill. The ferry then pulled away prematurely from the dock, damaging the apron.

Seahawks fall to NFC’s fourth seed with loss to Cardinals – For Seahawks fans disappointed with their team’s effort in a 34-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, there’s good news: You might get to see them play at home again a week earlier than expected.

LOCAL

Plows begin full-city routes in Spokane ahead of more expected snowfall Monday – Snowplows rolled throughout the city of Spokane on Christmas Day ahead of more expected snow Monday night. The city declared a Stage 2 snow event just before noon Sunday, meaning plows will be clearing all streets on a 24-hour shift. Residents are asked to move their cars to the even side of the street, clear their sidewalks and parked cars of snow, and refrain from parking downtown from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Widow of pilot killed in Felts Field crash sues airplane manufacturer, alleging flawed design – The wife of one of the men who died in a plane crash near Felts Field last year has filed a lawsuit this month against the companies that built and maintained the airplane, alleging the design was flawed. Lyndon Amestoy was a passenger in the plane, which was piloted by Richard Runyon. Both men were employees of Rocket Engineering. They were taking the Piper PA-46 350P on a post-inspection test flight after repairs had been made.