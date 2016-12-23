Quick-hitters for Dec. 23, 2016: Israel blasts US over UN vote on settlements, 4 Washington state electors to be fined $1,000 for vote

Here are new stories rolling around the newsphere for Dec. 23, 2016…





WORLD

ISIS-linked news agency releases video of Berlin attacker swearing allegiance to the radical group – The suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack was shot dead Friday by an Italian police trainee after an identity check in Milan, ending an international manhunt but raising new fears as an Islamic State video purported to show the attacker calling for more bloodshed in Europe.

Malta plane hijacking ends peacefully; 2 Libyans surrender – Two hijackers diverted a domestic flight from Libya to the Mediterranean island of Malta on Friday and threatened to blow it up with hand grenades. After hours of negotiations, the standoff ended peacefully with the hijackers freeing all 117 passengers and crew and walking off the plane to surrender.

Israel blasts US over UN vote on settlements – Israel has reacted furiously over a renewed bid to bring a resolution condemning settlements on occupied land before the UN Security Council. A senior official accused the US of a “shameful move” after learning that the White House did not intend to veto the text. The Egyptian-drafted resolution was earlier withdrawn after Israel asked Donald Trump to intervene. But four other countries later stepped in and a vote is due later on Friday.

Putin to Democratic Party: You lost, get over it – Russian President Vladi­mir Putin has a message for the White House and Democratic leaders who accuse him of stealing their candidate’s victory: Don’t be sore losers. That was how Putin answered a question Friday at his nationally televised annual news conference about whether Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.

NATION

For women, heavy drinking has been normalized. That’s dangerous – The rate of alcohol-related deaths for white women ages 35 to 54 has more than doubled since 1999, according to The Post analysis, accounting for 8 percent of deaths in this age group in 2015.

Microsoft Admits It “Went Too Far” with Aggressive Windows 10 Updates – Microsoft has often been criticized for how aggressive it was with the free Windows 10 upgrade offer, with some users complaining that the new operating system was installed on their computers even though they refused the upgrade.

REGION

4 Washington state electors to be fined $1,000 for vote – Four Washington state electors who cast their vote for someone other than Democrat Hillary Clinton will each be fined $1,000 next week, the secretary of state’s office said Thursday. David Ammons, a spokesman for Secretary of State Kim Wyman, told The Associated Press that the electors will have 60 days to pay the fine, and said the office is putting together an appeals process in case of a challenge.

Starbucks to offer free drinks for 10 days at certain stores – Starbucks aims to drum up holiday sales with promises of free espresso drinks this season — as long as you’re in the right store. Starting Friday, select Starbucks stores will host 1,000 Pop Up Cheer Parties over 10 days, where customers can enjoy free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.

LOCAL

Vandals romp in Potato Bowl, knock off heavily favored Colorado State – The Idaho Vandals capped off their season with a 61-50 victory over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Spokane Valley Councilman Ed Pace sparks debate on ridership of STA buses – Spokane Valley City Councilman Ed Pace hit a nerve with bus riders earlier this week, when he sent out a Tweet asking Spokane Valley bus riders to take note of how many people were on their buses. Pace, who’s been on the board of the Spokane Transit Authority since he was elected to the City Council three years ago, said he usually sees three or fewer riders on buses in the Valley.