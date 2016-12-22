Quick hitters for Dec. 22, 2016: Trump says US should expand nuclear arsenal, Zags off to best start in history

Here are headlines floating around the news-sphere for Dec. 22, 2016…

WORLD

Europe searches for suspect in Berlin Christmas market attack – Police in Germany and across Europe intensified the manhunt Thursday for the prime suspect in this week’s Berlin Christmas market attack, as Europeans faced the prospect of a holiday season with the “violent and armed” Tunisian still at large.

Iraq: Car bombings in Mosul kill 15 civilians, 8 policemen – Three car bombs ripped through an outdoor market in Mosul on Thursday, killing at least 15 civilians and eight policemen, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said in a statement.

NATIONAL

Donald Trump: US must greatly expand nuclear weapons – Donald Trump has called for the US to “greatly strengthen and expand” its nuclear arsenal.

The president-elect, who takes office next month, said the US must take such action “until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.”

Trump picks Kellyanne Conway to serve as counselor to the president – Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump’s final campaign manager and a senior transition adviser, will serve in the White House as a counselor to Trump, ending speculation about whether she would become part of the West Wing senior staff.

REGION

King County Sheriff Urquhart told investigators to ignore woman’s claim he raped her, documents say – After a former deputy recently alleged King County Sheriff John Urquhart raped her 14 years ago, Urquhart directed his investigators not to document her complaint, according to sworn testimony. Urquhart denies the woman’s claim and says the FBI had found it not credible.

Rash of derelict boats in South Sound strains response resources – When a boat is left neglected in Washington waters — tied up or anchored down for weeks — the way things are supposed to work is straightforward. The official or private citizen who spots the boat reports it to the state Department of Natural Resources to investigate and look for the owner. Eventually, the boat is either claimed or removed. Under state law, this policy governs boats in Puget Sound and inland lakes and rivers. It has led to the removal of about 600 boats in its 15 years.

LOCAL

Gonzaga crushes Coyotes, reaches 12-0 for first time – Gonzaga vs. fill-in-the-blank at the McCarthey Athletic Center has been a mismatch this season. It was the same for South Dakota, which came in with its best start since joining Division I in 2008 and left with a 37-point loss.

Ice climbers test nerves of Palouse Falls State Parks staff – Spokane photographer Rika Ream traveled to Palouse Falls State Park near Washtucna during last weekend’s bitter cold weather to marvel at the ice around the 185-foot Palouse River waterfall. The jaw-dropping white scene was mesmerizing, and a pair of daring ice climbers dropped her jaw even farther.