Quartzite Comfort here to serve

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

JJSHS grad Steven Newell and wife Jamie begin HVAC business after many years in Atlanta area…

Family-owned Quartzite Comfort is new to town, but founder Steve Newell certainly isn’t.

Newell is a Jenkins High School graduate from 2003 who recently moved back to Chewelah with wife Jamie and family during the summer. Steve and Jamie ran their own HVAC business for seven years in the Atlanta area after Steven worked seven years for a big HVAC company. Now they are ready to serve the community here.

Whether it’s residential, commercial, installation or repair along with any issues you might have with duct heating and air, Newell can help you out.

“We really like the small town life and it’s nice to be in a place where we can raise our kids and support local businesses,” Steve said.

The Newells hope to serve as far south as Loon Lake and as far north as the Canadian border and will also work as far east as Boundary Dam in Pend Oreille County but want to primarily focus on the local market.

They do free estimates for jobs and charge a flat rate for service calls plus parts.

“If we can’t figure it out then we don’t charge,” Steve said.

Jamie said they want to be very community-oriented and support local charities. When it comes to their business, they’ll stay local with purchases and already work with Eagle Mountain Electric to do the wiring work needed for HVAC systems.

“We also just want to help out our customers when we’re working at their homes so if they need their gutters cleaned or things like that, we try to leave things better than we found them,” Newell said.

All employees for their company go through a background check and they do wear shoe covers so your carpet doesn’t get anything tracked on it.

“We just really take pride in how we treat our customers,” Steve said.

Quartzite Comfort can also do safety checks for HVAC systems and make sure there are no carbon monoxide gasses coming into the house. They also ask people to pay attention to a spike in their heating bill or weird noises coming from the system as that can sometimes mean a needed repair.

For more information, you can go to quartzitecomfort.com. Quartzite Comfort can also be contacted at 936-2458 or QuartziteComfort@gmail.com