Quartzite collaborates with 12 String Brewing

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Brewery will unveil Rock ‘n Roll India Pale Kolsch…

In preparation for the upcoming Spokane Craft Beer Week, Chewelah-based Quartzite Brewing Company is doing another collaboration brew with 12 Strings Brewing and will be unveiling the Rock ‘n Roll India Pale Kolsch on May 15.

“Us and 12 String have been talking for a while about doing a brew together and decided it was the perfect chance,” Quartzite Brewing’s Patrick Sawyer said.

The new brew will be unveiled as part of a collaboration release at 12 String on Monday, May 15 at 4 p.m. The Collaboration Festival at No-Li Brewing will take place on Thursday, May 18 at 4 p.m. Quartzite Brewing will be in attendance.

