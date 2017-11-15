Put up banners “Remember 1993

(By Don Brunell/Don C. Brunell is a business analyst, writer and columnist. He retired as president of the Association of Washington Business, the state’s oldest and largest business organization, and now lives in Vancouver. He can be contacted at theBrunells@msn.com.)

Twenty-five years ago, business took a beating in Olympia. The swing to the left in the 1992 general election was swift and potent. It drove higher costs to employers and more government regulations.

Warning: Today’s political winds are blowing in that same direction.

In the 1992 election, Democrats across America scored big wins promising a new health care system and bigger government. Bill Clinton upset George H.W. Bush for president and Congressman Mike Lowry knocked off Republican Attorney General Ken Eikenberry for governor.

Republicans, which had been the road block for Democrats, lost their slim, 25-24, majority in the Washington State Senate and saw their numbers in the House shrink to 33.