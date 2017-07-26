Purcell: Turn Off D.C.’s AC

(By Tom Purcell/Tom Purcell is a nationally syndicated humor columnist. Send your comments to Tom at Purcell@caglecartoons.com)

I went to an outdoor event in Washington, D.C., last week. Boy, was it hot under the noon sun.

It was so hot, I saw a mother swipe a Popsicle from her own child. I saw a Republican share an air-conditioned cab with a Democrat. I saw senators engage in civil conversation with each other so they could spend more time in their air-conditioned chambers.

In any event, I read, with interest, a Washington Post story that described how D.C. used to be, prior to the advent of air conditioning.

As it goes, in 1909 President William Howard Taft used electric fans blowing over bins of ice in the attic to attempt to cool the White House. It didn’t work so well. Taft slept outside on a specially built White House porch to keep cool at night.