Purcell: Money and the Pursuit of Happiness

Money does make us happy, so long as we spend it right.

According to the U.K. newspaper The Independent, “New research from the University of British Columbia has found that spending money to buy free time, such as paying others to cook or clean for you, does improve happiness, leave you feeling less stressed and generally more satisfied with life.”

Beyond that, however, money does NOT necessarily make us happier.



