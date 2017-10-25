Purcell: Inappropriate Halloween Costumes

(By Tom Purcell/Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist and is nationally syndicated exclusively by Cagle Cartoons Inc. Send comments to Tom@TomPurcell.com.)

“Now that everything has become politicized, it only makes sense that Halloween costumes should be politicized, too.”

“Ah, yes, you speak of the spate of articles popping up that lecture us on costumes that may be inappropriate or hurtful. Business Insider says, ‘Some common Halloween costumes simply take it too far and can become racist, misogynistic, or downright insensitive.’”

“That’s right. I was going dress as a wealthy Arab sheik, but apparently that is out because, says Business Insider, ‘It’s harmful to reinforce negative and misconceived notions about a region, religion, or group of people.’”

“I see.”

