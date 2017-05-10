Purcell: Fake Dirty Jeans, Just $425 in Real Money

(By Tom Purcell/Tom Purcell is a nationally syndicated humor columnist. Send your comments to Tom at Purcell@caglecartoons.com)

Every now and then, I come across items in the news that make me worry about the future of our country.

Here’s one such item: CNNMoney reports that Americans are paying hundreds of dollars for dirty jeans.

According to Nordstrom, a nutty retailer that sells such jeans, they “embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

They sell for 425 bucks a pair.