Purcell: Ensuring High School Grads are Equipped for Citizenship

“I may have to do WHAT to receive my high school diploma?”

“Pass a U.S. citizenship exam. The Civics Education Initiative is hoping state legislatures will require high school students in all 50 states to pass the exam in order to graduate. Some states, such as Arizona, have already passed such a law.”

“But my high school made me take American history courses, and I got straight A’s.”

“Great for you, but studies show that many Americans are pathetically ignorant of basic facts about their government and its unique history.”

“If it becomes a requirement for high school graduation, how will this citizenship test work?”