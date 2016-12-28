Purcell: End Heroin’s devastation in 2017

By Tom Purcell/Tom Purcell is a nationally syndicated humor columnist. Send your comments to Tom at Purcell@caglecartoons.com

I didn’t know the young man well — I’d hired him to do some handyman work around my house — but it was awfully unpleasant to learn that he died at 24 with a needle in his arm.

It was a bad batch of heroin. The statistics will tell you he was one of the thousands of people to die from heroin addiction — a problem that is growing fast.

What the statistics can’t tell is that the young man was smart, talented and worked hard. He had a wonderful work ethic and tremendous pride in his work. He could have gone on to college or mastered any trade. His addiction took it all away.