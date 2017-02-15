Public testifies against park rezone

Hearing examiner holds second round of public testimony

By Kellie Trudeau/Chewelah Independent

The City of Chewelah’s Hearing Examiner heard additional public testimony on Feb. 9 against the proposal to rezone “Peye Creek Park” in the Pinebrook subdivision.

The property is a 4.9 acre Parcel in the East side of Pinebrook Estates, which was first developed in 1992 and platted for a possibility of 190 homes. The lot was zoned as Community Facilities with the idea that it would be developed as a park, however it is currently a vacant lot located in the first subdivision where there are currently 26 homes. Now the city is applying to possibly rezone the 4.9 acre property as single-family residential to open up more possibilities for the land including subdividing it into individual lots.

City Adminstrator Mike Frizzell, acting as the city/applicant in the hearing, said when the council’s facilities committee compiled a list of properties that could possibly be sold to help pay for the new shop, this property was identified, which prompted the city to apply for the rezoning. A rezone requires a public hearing with the City’s Hearing Examiner Brian McGinn, who is contracted through the City of Spokane. The council will vote after McGinn makes a recommendation based on testimony from the Jan. 11 and Feb. 9 public hearings.

McGinn said the initial Jan. 11 public hearing for rezone was deemed insufficient due to issues with proper notice of the hearing, including Mark Bigham’s statement on record that the sign announcing the hearing was not actually on the property in question. The sign was posted on an adjacent lot and was not well visible from North Av.

Tom Bristol, Jared Arnold, Mark Bigham and Mick Childress all testified Feb. 9 against the proposal adding additional comments to what was already stated in the first hearing. City Administrator Frizzell represented the city, offering a rebuttal when public testimony concluded. Contract planner Ryan Hughes of Studio Cascade was also present for questions and clarification.

Arnold stated that he did not believe the city administrator was following proper protocol when initiating a rezone through guidance of the facilities committee. He said that per city code, the council or Hearing Examiner must be the ones to initiate a rezone — not the committee or city administrator.

Arnold said that the council was not aware of the rezone until he made a point to bring it up during the November regular meeting after the city already published a notice in the newspaper that week.

He said that it is an issue because it is a costly process to start without prior council approval.

During the city’s rebuttal, Frizzell said that he believed they were following the code because no official action has been taken and will not be taken until the council can get a proper report from the Hearing Examiner on whether the rezone is recommended. But added that if the city council does decide not to rezone they will have to find another way to fund the remaining part of the new city shop. The shop was built after the city sold the old armory building to PACA for a future community arts space.

He added that part of overall plan to pay for the new shop has nothing to do with annual budget.

He also said, “It doesn’t make sense for certain groups to get what they wanted out of this entire plan and now all of a sudden put in a road block.”

Arnold said he also took issue with the City Administrator’s prior characterization of the property when Frizzell said it is not actually a park, since it is currently a vacant lot. Arnold submitted documents for evidence that dispute which including the original plat map of the Pinebrook Estates with the parcel entitled “Peye Creek Park.”

Frizzell said that he said that it is a park “in name only” and has not been developed as such and rezoning it will not be taking any existing parkland away from the community. He also added that even property zoned as Single-Family Residential can also include parks.

Tom Bristol, also testifying for the second time, said he was chair of the Planning Commission when the neighborhood was formed and remembers how the commission felt that it needed to have a proper amount of land set aside for a park to serve the potential 190-home community.

“It did its job in 1992 holding the developer of the Pinebrook subdivision, a potential of 190 lots on 93.9 acre piece of land, accountable by providing for streets that would allow for pedestrian walking and a neighborhood park,” Bristol said. “The park is a combination of wetlands and Peye Creek both of which require setbacks. Peye Creek is also in a flood plain and now it is involved in storm water control.”

He also referenced comments from the January hearing when Frizzell and Hughes, said that the city already fulfills a comprehensive plan requirement to have 19 acres of designated parkland in the community based on population, or six acres per 1000 people ratio.

However, Bristol said he has since learned that they also include school facilities and the school districts’s Barbour Athletic Complex in the ratio, and does not feel that it should be included as it is more limited-use property.

Frizzell said that many parks, or areas within parks, have single-uses like how the main city park has a CenterStage area, or some parks are designated for splash pads and the Barbour Complex is no different offering athletic fields for the public to use.

One of the original developers of the Pinebrook Estates, Mark Bigham, said that he contacted the past City Administrator Curt Kelling who recalled that in 2007 the city purchased the Peye Creek Park property for $5,000 with intention for the council to decide at a later date what they wanted to do with it.

Bigham said that the developer at the time was told that it was designated as a park — a private park at the time which he was paying taxes on — and he would not be able to do anything else with it.

He said it would be wrong to make a profit off of that when the developer was led to believe it was worthless – when in reality he could have “made $60,000 easy at that time.”

“The city can’t make a determination, get a heck of a deal on five acres and turn around and try to change the rules,” Bigham said.

Frizzell stated, “the issue with the past administration was that a lot of action was taken without following process or taking action to council…as far as I am aware, no action was ever taken by the council as a designation to keep it as a park.”

Bigham also said that the park was put at its current location on purpose because of all the stormwater runoff collected in that area. He said that when the rest of the neighborhood is developed, the pond may need to be expanded because of additional run off from driveways and roofs. The emergency runoff overflows into Peye Creek.

Frizzell said the original drainage infrastructure was designed for 190 homes so there should be no need for expansion of the pond as development continues. He also said current building review requires that all properties must be able to handle their own roof and driveway runoff as best they can on site.

Mick Childress also opposed the rezone. He lives outside of the subdivision but very close to Peye Creek, which he said floods often. He said it is home to a lot of wildlife that would be affected by residential development.

Frizzell agreed that the flooding is common for the creek and that would be considered if the council did decide to approve the rezone. They would then take the next step to short plat the property, which includes a full environmental review.

The city contracts with City of Spokane for Hearing Examiner services since eliminating the volunteer planning commission last year. The Hearing Examiner has 14 days from the Feb. 9 hearing to report his recommendation to the Chewelah City Council.

There is a public hearing scheduled with the Chewelah City Council at the March 1 regular meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the city hall council chambers.