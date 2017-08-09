Featured News

Public forum with the City Council

The residents of Chewelah are invited to bring their ideas, suggestions, or even complaints next month to their elected city council members. The Chewelah City Council will hold a open public forum during their regular meeting on Wednesday evening, August 16, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Unlike a regular council meeting where public participation is limited, the open public forum is an opportunity for citizens of Chewelah to discuss any item of interest with the mayor and councilmembers.

The meeting and public forum will be held in the City Hall Council Chambers at 301 E. Clay Ave.

