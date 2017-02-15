Featured News

Latest/ News

Protestors gather around McMorris Rodgers office Monday

16730547_1702048743142714_2940221631631018806_n

Protestors gathered in downtown Spokane just outside of Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ offices. (Paul Dillon photo)

 

Roughly 100 protestors show dissatisfaction of Trump, approval of Affordable Care Act

By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent
Monday afternoon saw about a 100 protestors gather around Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ Spokane office to protest President Trump and the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act or “Obamacare,” the Spokesman-Review reports.

The demonstration was organized by the nonprofit Washington Community Action Network. Protestors would wait in line for entry to travel up to Rodgers’ sixth-story office. Protestors have been dropping off postcards at the Congresswoman’s office as well.

Protestors had signs, naming Trump or McMorris Rodgers. There were chants for the Congresswoman to hold a town meeting as well, the Spokesman said, remarking that its something she usually does in the late-summer recess.

The protest saw representatives from several labor groups who were opposed to the repeal of the healthcare law without finding a replacement for it. Local church leaders also attended the protest.

McMorris Rodgers, the Spokesman said, has said the ACA caused costs to rise for most Americans, although she agrees with the laws’ provisions concerning pre-existing conditions and allowing children to remain on their parents plan.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
44°
moderate rain
humidity: 99%
wind: 3mph ESE
H 45 • L 43
40°
Fri
35°
Sat
37°
Sun
37°
Mon
38°
Tue
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group