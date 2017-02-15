Protestors gather around McMorris Rodgers office Monday

Roughly 100 protestors show dissatisfaction of Trump, approval of Affordable Care Act

By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent

Monday afternoon saw about a 100 protestors gather around Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ Spokane office to protest President Trump and the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act or “Obamacare,” the Spokesman-Review reports.

The demonstration was organized by the nonprofit Washington Community Action Network. Protestors would wait in line for entry to travel up to Rodgers’ sixth-story office. Protestors have been dropping off postcards at the Congresswoman’s office as well.

Protestors had signs, naming Trump or McMorris Rodgers. There were chants for the Congresswoman to hold a town meeting as well, the Spokesman said, remarking that its something she usually does in the late-summer recess.

The protest saw representatives from several labor groups who were opposed to the repeal of the healthcare law without finding a replacement for it. Local church leaders also attended the protest.

McMorris Rodgers, the Spokesman said, has said the ACA caused costs to rise for most Americans, although she agrees with the laws’ provisions concerning pre-existing conditions and allowing children to remain on their parents plan.