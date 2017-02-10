Protestors deliver postcards to McMorris Rodgers

Discord continues in the country over the election of Donald Trump, and it continues to be evident even here in the Inland Northwest.

According to KREM 2 News, dozens of local protestors gathered outside of Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers downtown office on Feb. 1. Many of the protestors delivered handwritten postcards to the Congresswoman’s office, expressing concern over healthcare, oil pipelines and Trump building a wall along the Mexico border.

The event was organized by the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane (PJALS). McMorris Rodgers’ office allowed people in one by one to deliver the postcards and the stream of people went from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

McMorris Rodgers’ spokesperson Molly Drenkard also released this statement:

“Hearing from the people of Eastern Washington makes the Congresswoman a better representative in the People’s House, and she encourages everyone to share their views with her. It’s unfortunate today’s protests were designed to deliberately keep her office from serving the community by making it difficult for her staff to help veterans, meet with medical leaders on health care reform, and follow up on time-sensitive requests. Because of the protests, office staff set up a queue and are taking visitors one-by-one to ensure protesters and non-protesters alike are able to meet with the person who can best answer their individual questions and give them personalized attention. The Congresswoman is honored to serve everyone in Eastern Washington and is dedicated to finding common ground to solve the problems facing us here at home.”