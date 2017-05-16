President Trump shared classified information with Russian officials

(By Staff Reports)

President Trump said he had right to share info with Russia…

The Washington Post reported yesterday that President Donald Trump revealed classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting in the White House last week.

White House officials denounced the premise of the story, saying that no sources or methods were disclosed but did not deny the information was classified.

The Post cited current and former U.S. officials, saying Trump shared details on a Islamic State terror threat related to laptop computers on aircraft with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The information was on the Islamic State and was considered so sensitive it had been withheld from allies and restricted within the US government. The partner who provided the info had not given permission for the United States to share the material with Russia.

President Trump said in tweets that “I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining … to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said that at no time intelligence sources or methods discussed and the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known.

Washington Senator Patty Murray tweeted “If these reports are true, this was a dangerous and reckless thing for President Trump to do. Every day & every new piece of information we learn, it’s clear we can’t trust President Trump to be independent in Russian investigation.”

U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers did not comment on social media about the incident.

The Associated Press is reporting that the Senate intelligence committee has asked the White House for additional information on reports about alleged dissemination of intelligence.