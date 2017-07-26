Featured News

Being prepared during mosquito season

(By National Park Service)

The National Park Service wants visitors preparing to come to Lake Roosevelt to be ready for mosquitoes at the campgrounds, boat launches, and day use facilities. Conditions again are optimal for mosquitoes. Visitors, park staff, neighbors, and partners have been dealing with an extraordinarily large mosquito population, especially in the north district near Kettle Falls, WA.

The National Park Service encourages visitors to take measures to protect themselves from mosquitoes during their stay, especially at dawn and dusk. The Center for Disease Control recommends wearing loose fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants that provide ‘depth’ combined with a mosquito repellent. When using mosquito repellents look for products registered with the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency, always follow label instructions, and take special care when applying repellent on children. Also, make sure screens to windows and doors on recreational vehicles and tents are in good working order.

While park staff understands from personal experience the desire to control the mosquito population, National Park Service regulations protecting natural resources of this area do not allow for population control programs to be implemented unless mosquitoes are found to be carrying diseases, such as West Nile. The National Park Service at Lake Roosevelt relies on monitoring information from the park, surrounding health districts, Washington State Department of Health, and the mosquito control districts of eastern Washington in determining the level of risk to human health from mosquito borne viral diseases. So far this year the National Park Service is unaware of infected mosquitoes in the immediate vicinity of Lake Roosevelt.

