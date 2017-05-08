Pot sales drop in Spokane, Stevens County

(By Staff Reports)

Pot sales drop by 900,000 in Spokane County and $3,000 in Stevens County…

Marijuana sales fell by six percent in Spokane County for the month of April, the Spokesman-Review’s Kip Hill reports.

The 180 businesses that grow and sell pot in the county said last month’s sales were at $14.2 million which was down from March’s total of $15.1 million. Last year, sales increased by six percent between March and April.

In Stevens County, pot sales dropped slightly from $86,652 to $83,891 from March to April. The biggest seller in the county was Colville’s Herbal E Scents which sold $711,096 in marijuana products. Blowin Smoke near Chewelah sold $206,111 in April.

Retail pot stores in Spokane County sold $7.9 million in sales, which is off by five percent from March. Marijuana is taxed at 37 percent so the sales earned the state $2.9 million.