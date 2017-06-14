Featured News

Police chief talks crime with seniors

(By Jared Arnold/Chewelah Independent)

Chewelah Police Chief Mark Burrows speaks at the senior citizen potluck on June 1. (Jared Arnold photo)

Mayor to speak at July 6 potluck…

Chewelah Police Chief Mark Burrows met with the Chewelah Senior Citizens during their regular potluck Thursday, June 1 at the Senior Citizen Center. The group had a lively discussion with the chief and covered a range of topics.
Burrows gave the group advice on how to detect and avoid scams, elder abuse and other crimes against seniors. They also talked about drug problems in Chewelah, how to contact police with noise complaints, and traffic problems in town.
The seniors gather for a potluck every first and third Thursday of each month starting at noon. The next scheduled guest speakers are Mayor Dorothy Knauss on Thursday, July 6 and City Attorney Mike Waters on Thursday, July 20.
Please bring your favorite dish to share and join the group for good food and good conversation.

