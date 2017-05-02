Featured News

Police Blotter for May 4, 2017

(By Chewelah Police Chief Mark Burrows)

The temperature is on the rise, please share the road with motorcycles, bicycles, and bipods. This week the Chewelah PD responded to approximately 45 calls. A citizen reported little kids fighting; officers responded to three dog calls; a DV call; three incomplete 911 calls; and an officer and a school maintenance engineer responded to an animal problem. A horse was caught in wire and it was freed without injury to people or pets, thanks Walt!

Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
