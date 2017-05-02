Police Blotter for May 4, 2017
(By Chewelah Police Chief Mark Burrows)
The temperature is on the rise, please share the road with motorcycles, bicycles, and bipods. This week the Chewelah PD responded to approximately 45 calls. A citizen reported little kids fighting; officers responded to three dog calls; a DV call; three incomplete 911 calls; and an officer and a school maintenance engineer responded to an animal problem. A horse was caught in wire and it was freed without injury to people or pets, thanks Walt!