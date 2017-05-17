Police Blotter for May 18, 2017

(By Chewelah Chief of Police Mark Burrows)

On Mother’s Day, (Hi Mom!) we had the honor of meeting the American Legion National Commander, Charles E. Schmidt, from the beautiful State of Oregon. Commander Schmidt expressed the American Legion’s full support of Police across the nation. The support is mutual, in fact, portions of the American Legion’s mission could be included in any police mission statement, for instance: “The organization belongs to the people it serves and the communities in which it thrives.” Many thanks for your support and ‘mutual helpfulness’ during National Police Week. I’d say we’re in this together for the long haul!

This great article is available to Independent Subscribers Subscribe To Unlock The Content! Subscribe To Unlock The Content! Username: Password: