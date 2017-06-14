Police Blotter for June 15, 2017

(By Chewelah Police Chief Mark Burrows)

The Chewelah PD handled over 41 calls last week, here’s a quick peek at a few of the details… Over a dozen of the calls were traffic-related. Traffic stops, a traffic hazard; traffic situations, and minor collision at the grocery store. A burg complaint by a person who was most likely suffering mental problems; a report of a suspicious vehicle; a vehicle prowl to an unlocked vehicle; and an adult female was booked into jail on PC for a DV assault. Dispatch received an accidental 911 call; a suspicious person was contacted and he turned out to be a very nice person who’s vehicle had just broke down; and a motorist accidentally bumped into a car. He called the police to make sure he was doing the right thing by leaving a note, etc….. That’s pretty nice!!! An unfounded burg call; an officer responded with the S.O. on a report of a suicidal person; a thief was booked into jail for vehicle prowling; and a citizen reported a missing chainsaw. In case you’ve come across a smokin’ deal on a saw you might want to check if it was a Jonsered Model 625, Serial # 6230315. A Protection Order was served; a vehicle REPO; a welfare check; a man was booked on a warrant; a man’s windshield was smashed out by people in a green Ford Explorer; and an officer responded to an intrusion alarm. A citizen reported an online scam after an unknown person asked for money to be sent online; and a citizen found an old beat up wallet with nothing in it so they turned it into the PD. If you find garbage, please throw it away. An officer was called to the grocery store after a man became belligerent to customers; and a man with warrants was located and reunited with the US Marshall’s Service. Last, but not least, congrats to graduates, parents of graduates, and school employees! Please consider that the end of the school year will mean more youngsters on the sidewalks and roadways so remember to slow down and share the road with bikes, boards, ATV’s, 4-Wheelers, Golf Carts, horses, and trailers of all shapes and kinds. Thank you for the support & we’ll see you on the street!