Police Blotter for Jan. 26, 2017

By Chewelah Chief of Police Mark Burrows

Last week a man wrote a few checks, put them in envelopes to pay his bills and put them in the mailbox where he imagined a trusted mail carrier would pick them up the next day. Instead, he received notices of non-payment. As it turned out, suspect(s) removed the checks from his mailbox then created new checks using his account and routing numbers. One suspect was ID’d and he has at least one $50,000.00 warrant for similar fraud charges elsewhere. Protect your identity, don’t leave valuable information or…….valuables……..unsecured.

During the week of Jan 15th – 21st the Chewelah PD handled approximately 50 calls. A minor collision was reported; officers investigated three incomplete 911 calls; a protection order violation; a misc. complaint; a call involving drugs; and officers made over a dozen traffic stops. We received three threats complaints; two info reports; two disturbance calls; two dog complaints; several additional traffic complaints and we received four reports of unwanted persons. Sometimes we take them to jail and sometimes they leave before we show up. Officers responded to several aid calls with the ambulance; several assist calls to the S.O., one was a burglary and the other was a medical/MHP call just north of town; and four people requested that officers check on the welfare of people. A DV was investigated; an info report; two citizen assist calls; and an officer responded to an alarm.