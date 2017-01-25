Featured News

Featured News/ Latest/ News

Police Blotter for Jan. 26, 2017

By Chewelah Chief of Police Mark Burrows
Last week a man wrote a few checks, put them in envelopes to pay his bills and put them in the mailbox where he imagined a trusted mail carrier would pick them up the next day. Instead, he received notices of non-payment. As it turned out, suspect(s) removed the checks from his mailbox then created new checks using his account and routing numbers. One suspect was ID’d and he has at least one $50,000.00 warrant for similar fraud charges elsewhere. Protect your identity, don’t leave valuable information or…….valuables……..unsecured.

During the week of Jan 15th – 21st the Chewelah PD handled approximately 50 calls. A minor collision was reported; officers investigated three incomplete 911 calls; a protection order violation; a misc. complaint; a call involving drugs; and officers made over a dozen traffic stops. We received three threats complaints; two info reports; two disturbance calls; two dog complaints; several additional traffic complaints and we received four reports of unwanted persons. Sometimes we take them to jail and sometimes they leave before we show up. Officers responded to several aid calls with the ambulance; several assist calls to the S.O., one was a burglary and the other was a medical/MHP call just north of town; and four people requested that officers check on the welfare of people. A DV was investigated; an info report; two citizen assist calls; and an officer responded to an alarm.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
27°
broken clouds
humidity: 96%
wind: 3mph SSW
H 23 • L 16
27°
Thu
20°
Fri
21°
Sat
19°
Sun
18°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group