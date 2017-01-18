Police Blotter for Jan. 19, 2017

By Chewelah Chief of Police Mark Burrows

During the first week of 2017 the Chewelah P.D. handled approximately 23 calls and here are a few details. Four traffic stops; security checks of businesses; an assist to the S.O. on an assault south of town; and two traffic situations were reported. One traffic complaint was called in at 2 a.m. after some kids were seen jumping curbs in a little station wagon and the other was regarding a vehicle that was blocking a Sand Canyon Rd. A business reported a vehicle prowl on their property. Security videos in the area showed a suspect vehicle and local records turned up leads that may help solve that theft case. An anonymous person reported that dogs were being neglected at a trailer park on N. Baker; a merchant caught a theft suspect and trespassed them from the business; two welfare checks; another assist to the S.O. on a burglary; and a disturbance call near a tavern turned out to be an argument between friends. A juvenile was booked into Martin Hall on DV charges; a parent asked if an officer would scare a juvenile; we received a report of custodial interference; and an officer responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex after a citizen reported hearing people screaming about a knife and a hammer. A man was booked into jail on several charges that included possession of meth and theft of a vehicle.