Featured News

Latest/ News

Police Blotter for Jan. 19, 2017

By Chewelah Chief of Police Mark Burrows
During the first week of 2017 the Chewelah P.D. handled approximately 23 calls and here are a few details. Four traffic stops; security checks of businesses; an assist to the S.O. on an assault south of town; and two traffic situations were reported. One traffic complaint was called in at 2 a.m. after some kids were seen jumping curbs in a little station wagon and the other was regarding a vehicle that was blocking a Sand Canyon Rd. A business reported a vehicle prowl on their property. Security videos in the area showed a suspect vehicle and local records turned up leads that may help solve that theft case. An anonymous person reported that dogs were being neglected at a trailer park on N. Baker; a merchant caught a theft suspect and trespassed them from the business; two welfare checks; another assist to the S.O. on a burglary; and a disturbance call near a tavern turned out to be an argument between friends. A juvenile was booked into Martin Hall on DV charges; a parent asked if an officer would scare a juvenile; we received a report of custodial interference; and an officer responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex after a citizen reported hearing people screaming about a knife and a hammer. A man was booked into jail on several charges that included possession of meth and theft of a vehicle.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
25°
overcast clouds
humidity: 90%
wind: 3mph S
H 24 • L 21
35°
Thu
33°
Fri
37°
Sat
35°
Sun
32°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group