Police Blotter for Feb. 9, 2017

By Chewelah Police Chief Mark Burrows
It might go without saying, but….2016 sure has been a winning year for Patriots! Hats off to both Super Bowl teams for an incredible display of skill, sportsmanship and courage! Great to see Vice President Pence in attendance and, heck, even Lady Gaga behaved herself — how refreshing!
On Jan. 28, K-9 Officer Rebel discovered a quantity of heroin and meth on a traffic stop initiated by a Sheriff’s Deputy near 395 and Quarry Browns Lake Rd. Nice work Rebel! During the week of Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, officers handled 49 calls, 19 of them were traffic stops; five were incomplete 911 calls; and three assist calls to other agencies. Two information reports; a citizen requested info regarding how to recover an impounded vehicle after drugs were found in it…; and a warrant suspect, with a history of drug use, was taken to jail. A person made suicidal comments; two suspicious vehicles were checked; a security check; and we received two dog complaints. An officer responded to a DV with two Sheriff’s deputies. The persons involved in the DV have a history of drug use. It was determined there was no assault but the suspect had a warrant and was taken to jail. An officer looked for a missing person at the request of a neighboring S.O.; a young man was arrested for assault; officers received reports of three minor collisions; a disturbance; an area check; and a vehicle prowl was reported. The suspect was addicted to meth. The victim’s property was located and returned and the suspect went directly to jail. We thank you for your support!

