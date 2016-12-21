Police Blotter for Dec. 22, 2016

By Chief of Police Mark Burrows

On December 15 at 10:30 a.m. Jenkins High School reported finding a bomb threat message that was written on a bathroom stall. The message claimed there was a bomb in the school and eluded that it would go off on Friday the 16. The school was evacuated, the Fire Department and Ambulance crews were notified. Personnel from the US Marshall’s Office and Fairchild Air Force Base responded with bomb-detection dogs. The dogs cleared buildings and vehicles on the property and officers provided extra patrols through the night to insure the property was safe. Many thanks to Fire, Ambulance, US Marshalls, the Airmen from Fairchild AFB, and the SCSO for making people available on this call.

During the week of Dec 11 – 17 the Chewelah PD handled approximately 46 calls, six of the calls were collisions. Some of the collisions occurred while people backed their vehicles. Remember to clear your windows then back up slowly and cautiously. Officers responded to two dog complaints; a protection order violation; four information reports were received; and officers responded to four incomplete 911 calls. A man reported that someone took a trolling motor, a case of tools, a chainsaw, and gas cans from his shop. There have been numerous thefts from outbuildings lately so lock ‘em up and put your new game cameras to use fighting crime.

Officers delivered civil papers on three occasions; motorists reported three traffic situations in and around town; two theft complaints; and a juvenile female reported that a stranger offered her a ride in his truck. The man appeared to be in his 50’s, he was driving a green mid 80’s Ford standard-cab pickup that was pretty beat up. Keep doing that and the man could easily end up looking like his truck… A prowler report; a request for a welfare check; a citizen assist; three calls involving suspected drugs; and an officer assisted the S.O. on an alarm call just north of town. A citizen reported that her dogs were looking up so she figured there was a prowler in her attic with weapons……long story. A custodial interference complaint; and officers made eight traffic stops in between investigating collisions. We’ll see you on the street.