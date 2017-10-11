Pitts Pro Tips and Golf Course Update: Maintain your golf swing year-round

(By Jason Pitt/Chewelah Golf Pro)

As the golf season winds down in the inland NW, this month’s tip involves options on “maintaining” your swing when the weather may not allow golf or the course is closed.

First and foremost it’s important to continue to swing a club throughout the winter to keep your tempo, rhythm and strength in place. I suggest setting aside a few minutes each day to grip the club, visualize the shot and swing freely to stay loose and flexible during the winter months.