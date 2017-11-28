PHOTO GALLERY: Chewelah basketball jamboree

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Cougar boys best Kettle Falls, Colville in ten-minute games…

The basketball season got started… sort of, as Chewelah hosting a season-opening jamboree with Kettle Falls and Colville on Monday night.

The Chewelah boys had the strongest showing, defeating Kettle Falls 15-5 and Colville 20-8. The Cougars finished last season 9-12 and advanced to the first round of the district tournament. This year they have a ton of returners and hope to improve on last year’s mark with new coach Mike McMillin at the helm. McMillin is confident that with former coach Tyler Goldman’s focus on defense last year and some tweaks made to the offense this summer, the Cougars can be much more competitive this winter.

On the girls side, the Chewlah girls got a three-pointer from Bailey Smith to down Kettle Falls 10-7, but they lost to Colville 13-5. Teams played two five-minute quarters in the early season matchups. The Lady Cougars made the state tournament two years ago and was very close to advancing to state last season after going 17-7 overall.

Both teams will have a tough battle as both defending NEA League champions return most of their players. The Medical Lake girls and Freeman boys both return most of the starters from last year.

Here are photos from the jamboree…