(By Carolyn Jones/Hands Across Nations)

Chewelah youth raises money for Hands Across Nations…

There’s an old saying “Take care of the pennies and the dollars will take care of themselves”. 10 year old Makayla Duke, of Chewelah has been collecting pennies for a full year to give them to the needy. She calls her effort “Pennies for the Poor”. Last year she collected pennies for several months and gave over $250 to Hands Across Nations to use for the poor in Uganda. Makayla’s heart for the poor has not grown cold since then and she has continued her efforts quietly unbeknownst to Keith and Carolyn Jones who have been working with the indigent in Uganda. Their mission focus is training teachers for the “Learning to Read to Read the Bible” program, and providing the learning materials for hundreds of classes of learners.

On September 10 at Abundant Life Fellowship, Makayla presented Carolyn with a certified check for $461.00! Makayla’s pennies became many dollars! That amount of dollars will cover the complete costs for at least four reading classes of 25 inmates in a prison. That includes their primer books, small Bibles, pens, pencils, erasers, and notebooks plus the blackboard and chalk! In four to six months, Makayla’s penny offering to God will produce at least 100 imprisoned men and women who have learned how to read and write in their native language and to do simple math.

Another team of local people with hearts for the illiterate poor in Uganda, are planning a special Benefit Dinner and Auction “Under the Mango Tree Dreams Become Reality, October 7 at the Chewelah Civic Center, doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Akers Drug Store, in Chewelah, The Front Porch Farm in Arden, and from Michelle Lancaster in Colville at 675-5649.

It is always a lively and interesting night as the food and activities are new every year. Come join the excitement and hear how Hands Across Nations’ work has changed the lives of thousands of illiterate people of the Lango Tribe in N. Uganda. Many “Hands” from this small area in NE Washington have reached around the globe to fulfill their long awaited dream of being able to read.

Anyone wishing to contribute to Makayla’s “Pennies for the Poor Fund” may contact Mary Knapp at 935-0319. Nickels, dimes and quarters will also be gratefully accepted!