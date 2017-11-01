Peggy Meyer Scholarship established to help local youth

(By Press Release/For The Independent)

With donations from family and friends, P.E.O. Chapter BS of Chewelah, Washington has established a memorial scholarship through the P.E.O. Foundation in honor of Peggy Meyer. Income generated from the fund will be used to award an annual scholarship to a deserving local high school graduate.

Peggy Meyer was an active member of the Chewelah Chapter of P.E.O. and supported fund raising for local, state and international P.E.O. Projects. She was active in the community and organized fund raising for local charities through her annual ‘Rowdys R Us’ golf tournaments. The monies generated from her ‘Rowdys’ tournaments have helped provide thousands of dollars for those in need within our community. Peggy was influential in starting the tennis program at Jenkins High School and served as head tennis coach for many years. Peggy passed away in June 2017 after a year- long battle with a rare form of myeloma. At the time of her passing she was employed at a local medical clinic.



Gifts may be added to the scholarship fund at any time. Individual donors may send their tax-deductible gift directly to the P.E.O. Foundation office at 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312 (please note on the memo line of your check “Peggy Meyer Memorial Scholarship” for proper processing); an on-line donation option is also available. Please visit www.peointernational.org for details, or contact the local committee chairman, Debi Pohto at (509) 936-1383 for questions or further assistance.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood, an international, non-profit organization founded January 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is a philanthropic and educational organization interested in bringing to women increased opportunities for higher education. Through scholarships, grants, awards, and loans P.E.O. helps provide support for women at all levels of higher education. There are approximately 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with nearly 250,000 active members. Chapter BS of Chewelah, Washington was organized in 1929.