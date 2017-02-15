Paul Sety spends six months deployed in Kuwait

Sety also named Air National Guard First Sergeant of the Year

By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent

Over seven thousand miles separates the town of Chewelah from the country of Kuwait.

That’s how far away Air National Guard Senior Master Sergeant Paul Sety was away from home for sixth months serving on deployment for the Air National Guard. Sety, also a father of three and the co-owner of Sety’s Ace Hardware with wife Jessica, had his civilian life put on hold to help the liberation of ISIL-held territory in Iraq and the Middle East.

“I was really blessed with the support net of this small town,” Sety said. “I couldn’t have done it without Jessica, she was really the glue that held everything together.”

Sety was deployed for the first time in 19 years serving in the Air National Guard. His post was Ali Salsem Air Base which is a Kuwaiti base that is occupied by both US and Kuwait troops. As a member of the 141st Air Refueling Wing, Sety was one of seven First Sergeants from the wing assigned to the airbase. He served as an advisor to the commander, reporting on matters like emergency leave, roommate issues and was responsible for overall morale and welfare.

“It was a good experience to see good leadership and a service full of professionals,” Sety said. “I was really impressed to see the professionalism of the American airmen, with lots of high schoolers joining the military at a young age and showing a lot of purpose and had a mission in doing a job well.”

And that job was an important one. Sety said he was very safe serving on the air base far away from the battle against organizations like ISIS and ISIL. There was the threat of a possible radicalized individual coming from outside Kuwait to attack the base with some kind of bomb, but overall it was a safe environment. From the base, the US is flying C-130s, C-17 support aircraft, EC-130 cell phone jamming equipment, Reaper UAVs with hellfire missiles, and AC-130 “Spooky” gunships.

ISIL, or locally known as Daesh (An arabic word for dog) is the primary enemy of the US on this front of the war on terror. Sety said that the Iraqi Army is taking the brunt of the fight with their air missions providing support. The Daesh would go to a small town in Iraq, take it over and oppress people that wouldn’t practice the same religion as them or do what they said.

“We’re helping liberate that,” Sety said. “Were helping push out the bad guys and help people who can’t help themselves. The culture over there is very family-oriented and the Daesh would hold families hostage and force people to do things”

Sety said that knowing that the base’s efforts were a mission of liberation really made the deployment easier. Helping with morale, the toughest time of the job was Thanksgiving and Christmas as troops had been deployed for several months with depression and homesickness setting in.

“We had a lot of opportunities to keep our minds distracted,” Sety said.

In the new age of technology, troops could talk with their families over the internet every day. The base also hosted events like a talent show, Puerto Rico night, Latino night and Oklahoma night.

Sety said that on the base, 70 percent of the troops were active duty troops and 30 percent were reserve troops. Guard units are being called on more in today’s military as active duty troops have been stretched and exhausted more and more with worldwide action. Sety worked for five different squadrons at the base.

Another enemy of the base was perhaps the environment. Sety said he expected it to be hot over there, but at one point the temperature hit a new record high of 129+ degrees.

“There were very few trees, no grass and mostly sand,” Sety said.

Kuwait, which was liberated by the United States as part of the Gulf War, is quite westernized, Sety said.

“The younger generation, which doesn’t quite realize the liberation the US military did for their country, is still enamored with western culture,” he added. “Their capital, Kuwait City, has more shopping than Las Vegas. You see plenty of western stores and western cars.”

While there were plenty of western amenities it couldn’t quite make up for Chewelah. Sety admitted he missed the scenery of the valley and the community of people.

While it took him some time to recover from the 36-hour flight back home and the release from a rigidly structured military lifestyle, he enjoyed returning to Chewelah.

“Being part of a small community is great, I got a ton of care packages from people in Chewelah and spread them with the troops that didn’t get packages,” Sety said. “I missed Chewelah, there were no mountains and everything was dirty there.”

He was very appreciative of the community outpouring of support when his Father-in-Law Don McLaughlin passed away, saying it’s great seeing the community come together like that.

Sety admits his dog was a bit standoffish when he got back, probably not recognizing him after six months.

Ten days after returning home, Sety was honored at a ceremony at the Spokane Convention Center, being named the Washington State First Sergeant of the Year for the Air National Guard. He’s now in the running for the National First Sergeant of the Year.

“Our employees at Sety’s, Jessica, the community they did a great job during the deployment,” Sety said. “We had friends snowblowing our driveway and come together and support us when Grandpa Don passed away. It was just amazing to see how connected everyone was.”