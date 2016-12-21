Park Avenue Players: ‘Harvey’ opens for 2 weekends Jan. 13

Did you have an invisible friend when you were growing up? If so, you’ll be happy to know that Park Avenue Players next production is “Harvey” by Mary Chase.

His sister and niece are mortified as Elwood P. Dowd (played by Bill Barnes) introduces his invisible pooka friend Harvey around town; however, you’ll be delighted by this light comedy.

Performance dates are Jan. 13, 14, 20, 21 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 15, 22 at 2 p.m. at the Chewelah Civic Center. Tickets go on sale in December at the following locations; Akers United Drugs, Valley Drug, The Independent, R.E. Lee Shoe Company and at the door. Tickets are $10; however, all invisible friends are free during this production only. “Harvey” provided by Dramatists Play Service INC.

-Submitted by Park Avenue Players