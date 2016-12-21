Featured News

Community

Park Avenue Players: ‘Harvey’ opens for 2 weekends Jan. 13

Did you have an invisible friend when you were growing up? If so, you’ll be happy to know that Park Avenue Players next production is “Harvey” by Mary Chase.

His sister and niece are mortified as Elwood P. Dowd (played by Bill Barnes) introduces his invisible pooka friend Harvey around town; however, you’ll be delighted by this light comedy.
Performance dates are Jan. 13, 14, 20, 21 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 15, 22 at 2 p.m. at the Chewelah Civic Center. Tickets go on sale in December at the following locations; Akers United Drugs, Valley Drug, The Independent, R.E. Lee Shoe Company and at the door. Tickets are $10; however, all invisible friends are free during this production only. “Harvey” provided by Dramatists Play Service INC.
-Submitted by Park Avenue Players

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
28°
overcast clouds
humidity: 75%
wind: 3mph SSW
H 33 • L 17
23°
Fri
25°
Sat
19°
Sun
22°
Mon
23°
Tue
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2016
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group