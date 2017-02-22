P.E.O. Scholarship applications available

P.E.O./For The Independent

Attention! All senior girls graduating from Jenkins High School this spring: Are you looking to further your education after graduation? Do you have a GPA of 3.0 or higher? You might be interested in applying for a P.E.O. scholarship.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international organization dedicated to advancing educational opportunities for women. The Chewelah chapter is one of over 250 in Washington and has awarded local scholarships for many years. Application forms are now available in the Jenkins High School counselor’s office. The deadline for application submission is May 1, 2017. Do not miss this opportunity!

The monies awarded are generated by the local fundraising efforts including a Ladies Bunco Night, golf tournament and participation in the November Craft Fair. The continued community support of these events is greatly appreciated.