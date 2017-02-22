Featured News

Community

P.E.O. Scholarship applications available

P.E.O./For The Independent
Attention! All senior girls graduating from Jenkins High School this spring: Are you looking to further your education after graduation? Do you have a GPA of 3.0 or higher? You might be interested in applying for a P.E.O. scholarship.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international organization dedicated to advancing educational opportunities for women. The Chewelah chapter is one of over 250 in Washington and has awarded local scholarships for many years. Application forms are now available in the Jenkins High School counselor’s office. The deadline for application submission is May 1, 2017. Do not miss this opportunity!

The monies awarded are generated by the local fundraising efforts including a Ladies Bunco Night, golf tournament and participation in the November Craft Fair. The continued community support of these events is greatly appreciated.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
34°
scattered clouds
humidity: 80%
wind: 3mph SSW
H 35 • L 19
34°
Fri
23°
Sat
27°
Sun
24°
Mon
27°
Tue
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group