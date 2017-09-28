Outdoor burning still prohibited in Stevens County

(By Washington DNR)

As DNR Eases Statewide Burn Ban, Some Burn Restrictions Still in Place Across Northeast Washington…

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that as the statewide burn ban on DNR-protected lands has been rescinded, some burn restrictions are still in place for parts of northeast Washington.

All outdoor burning is still prohibited in the following counties.

Stevens County

Ferry County

Pend Oreille County

Spokane

Okanogan

Lincoln

Campfires are still prohibited in Leader Lake campground in Okanogan County. In all other areas in DNR’s Northeast Region, campfires may be allowed in designated approved campgrounds. Always check first with campground host before lighting a campfire. Individual campgrounds may still prohibit campfires.

DNR staff wish to remind the public that individual landscapes or campgrounds may continue, or enact new, campfire or burning bans at any time as needed per local conditions.

To check on current DNR burning conditions, call 1-800-323-BURN or visit www.dnr.wa.gov.

In addition, individuals involved in forest operations are reminded to continue following Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) system restrictions, which can be checked at www.dnr.wa.gov/ifpl.